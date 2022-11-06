Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 485.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 2,138,491 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,236,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.78 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,506,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,088,187.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,075,000 shares of company stock worth $2,128,250 in the last 90 days. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.