Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,832 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after acquiring an additional 118,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $85.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

