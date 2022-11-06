VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.