Vladimir Tenev Sells 29,368 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

