Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 693 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

