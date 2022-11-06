Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 17.8% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Stock Down 12.6 %

W stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.