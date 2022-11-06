Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $23.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BALY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Shares of BALY stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $47.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bally’s by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
