Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $23.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BALY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bally’s by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

