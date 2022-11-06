Wells Fargo & Company Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $120.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NBIX opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.