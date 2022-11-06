WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $183.38.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

