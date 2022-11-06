Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

