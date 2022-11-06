Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

