Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Up 3.2%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $431.00 and last traded at $431.00. Approximately 8,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,389% from the average daily volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.76.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.89.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.