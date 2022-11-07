1,731 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of TD opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
