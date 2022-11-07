2,242 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

