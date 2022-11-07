2,447 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

