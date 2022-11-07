30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

