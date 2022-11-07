30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance
30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend
See Also
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.