3,561 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCO opened at $46.81 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $565.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

