39,413 Shares in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,916.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
