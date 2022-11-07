3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD opened at $8.03 on Monday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

