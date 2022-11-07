5,000 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $39,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $105,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $213,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $437,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares in the company, valued at $63,935,067.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares in the company, valued at $63,935,067.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $307,947.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,715 shares of company stock worth $7,799,599.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $11.65 on Monday. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.