5,300 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 32.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
