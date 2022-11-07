5,300 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 32.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.