5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.25.

5N Plus Trading Up 0.4 %

About 5N Plus

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.76 million and a PE ratio of -42.46. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.78.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.