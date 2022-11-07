6,360 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,352 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in DLocal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,159,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $18,375,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

