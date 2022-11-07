9,900 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 4,146,961 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,261,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,333,000 after buying an additional 2,678,002 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.94 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

