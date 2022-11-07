99,128 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.