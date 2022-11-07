Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:ANF opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $848.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,580,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,967,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 283,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
