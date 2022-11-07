AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China Dividend Announcement

YUMC opened at $49.94 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

