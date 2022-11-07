Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 546.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $204,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

