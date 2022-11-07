AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.86.
Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.