AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AGFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

