Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $397.56 million, a P/E ratio of 306.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 575.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

