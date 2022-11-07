Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,737.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

