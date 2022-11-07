American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,547 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

