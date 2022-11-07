AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 807.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 9.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

AMN opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.