Analyzing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.89%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.11 $321.99 million $1.03 18.25 American Outdoor Brands $247.53 million 0.49 -$64.88 million ($5.54) -1.62

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 5.30% 4.66% 2.17% American Outdoor Brands -32.13% 6.25% 4.87%

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats American Outdoor Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

