Analyzing ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -29.71% -86.30% -42.98% Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Hero Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $67.45 million 2.10 -$27.13 million ($0.29) -6.55 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChromaDex.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ChromaDex and Hero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChromaDex currently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 184.21%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

