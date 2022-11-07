Analyzing Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Midatech Pharma and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.43%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

3.4% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma $800,000.00 8.13 -$7.51 million N/A N/A Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$71.10 million ($2.39) -1.41

Midatech Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.05% -33.60%

Summary

Midatech Pharma beats Olema Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midatech Pharma

(Get Rating)

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.