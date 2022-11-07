Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.3% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $47,671,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.