Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.