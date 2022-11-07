Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.