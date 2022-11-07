Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

