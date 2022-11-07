Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
