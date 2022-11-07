Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 176,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Stories
