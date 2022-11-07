Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,671,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 71,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

