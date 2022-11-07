Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

