Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

