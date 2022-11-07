Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

