Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

