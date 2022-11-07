Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.87) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($3.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.95). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.55) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 133,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

