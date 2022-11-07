Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.33% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,906 shares of company stock worth $183,558. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.