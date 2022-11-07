Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Atrion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $615.90 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $542.10 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.