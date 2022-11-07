AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 230,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AudioCodes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Price Performance

About AudioCodes

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $18.75 on Monday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

